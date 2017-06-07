Blair-Taylor gears for 1st trip to State

The Blair-Taylor softball team is ready to make history Thursday when they take the first at the WIAA State Tournament in Madison.

It's the Wildcats first ever trip to State.

They'll play Wausaukee in the division five semifinals.

Blair-Taylor will take a 23-3 record with them to State.

They finished the regular season ranked eighth in the state in division five.

It's a young squad that features all underclassmen in their lineup.

But it's been a team that's matured quickly.

"We're not a big hitting team. We really aren't. But we really take advantage of the chances we are given. This team is very aggressive. This is probably one of the fastest teams I've ever had. They're such heads-up," said head coach Greg Bratina.

"We had really strong pitching from Lauren Steien. We had a lot of really string freshmen coming in this year. Then we've had a lot of really good defense overall," Wildcats first baseman Janesa Janzen.

Thursday's semifinal against Wausaukee begins at 7 PM at Goodman Diamond.