Measles, Mumps outbreaks pose concerns

About six months ago, outbreaks of the mumps occurred in the Platteville area, showing up in other areas of Wisconsin.

Since that time, health professionals say that mumps have been smoldering in the La Crosse area.

Marilyn Micheals, Infection Preventionist at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse said while the vaccination is 88 percent effective,

"We want to also focus on preventing it from spreading to other individuals. So if you do think you may have mumps, we want you to be seen and tested the state will offer testing at no expense to the individual if it's part of an outbreak and we have an outbreak going on right now," said Micheals.

There's also an outbreak of the measles right now, with about 75 confirmed cases around the Minneapolis area.

"Measles is very contagious and it's traveled through the airborne route. So as you travel through the airport in Minneapolis or frequent that city, you may want to be concerned. Like I said, there's been seventy-five cases, there's been a few cases that have been immunized," added Micheals.

Micheals stressed that if anyone suspects symptoms for either they should seek medical treatment immediately.