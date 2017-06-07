La Crosse Kmart slated to close

Kmart on State Road in La Crosse will officially close its doors.

The continued financial struggle of brick and mortar stores nationwide prompted Sears Holdings to announce a new round of closures, among them is the La Crosse location.

Sears Holdings' Corporate Communications Director Howard Riefs says the store will begin liquidation on June 15, after it was evaluated as unprofitable. Riefs added that the decision was "difficult, but necessary."

Three Kmart's in Wisconsin are on the list of closures. The store's associates are mostly part-time and hourly, but those eligible will receive severance.

La Crosse Kmart will close to the public in early September.