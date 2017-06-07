The view of La Crosse's historic Grandad Bluff changes over time

The well-known point in La Crosse wasn't always a featured lookout and park.

"It was a landmark and had significance before there was a La Crosse," said Peggy Derrick, Executive Director and Curator at the La Crosse County Historical Society.

Standing at 540 ft. tall, Grandad Bluff was formed as a result of the glaciers leaving behind the prominent hills and valleys, in turn, creating the Driftless Region.

Anita Doering, Senior Archivist at the La Crosse Public Library, said early in the city's history, the bluff was home to a quarry.

"Around 1865 to 1869, steam machinery became available and the bluffs hold limestone, a natural building material for the foundations. And it said that most of the older La Crosse residences as well as some of the downtown businesses were actual constructed from the limestone quarried by local bluffs," said Doering.

Workers hauled rocks from the top to a stone crusher located at West Avenue and State Street by means of a wooden railroad tramway. Residents even climbed the cliffs for leisure back then.

Henry Bliss, a city surveyor and land developer built a house on top of Grandad Bluff. When he passed away in 1896, his widow sold the land which prompted outrage among community members and motivating them to protect it for generations to come.

"In 1909 we were starting to see a shift in peoples' attitudes towards the bluff. As not necessarily a place where you could get raw materials for business and industry, but more of a focal point," added Doering.

A man named Norris Bachellor obtained the property with plans to continue quarrying it, that's when Ellen Hixon stepped in and purchased the land.

"Of the $15,000 dollars that was raised, $12,000 of it came from Ellen Hixon. So she pretty much bought the bluff and gave it to the city," expressed Derrick.

In turn, establishing a paved outlook with a rail for safety and designating the space as a park. But where exactly did the name 'Grandad' come from?

Terry Baier, a lifelong resident who lives just south on Cliffwood Bluff has a theory, pointing out trees and ledges along the edge that depict a man's face.

"This is his forehead and then there's a notch in here that I would say would be his eyes and his very distinct nose right here and then the trees down below are is beard," said Baier.

While it's human instinct to personify things in nature, some have other ideas.

"My suspicion is that it comes from a Ho-Chunk name for the bluff and it eventually got shortened to Grandad," added Derrick.

And although it's evolved over time, it remains a focal point of the area.

"Now it's a destination place for people that are going up and down the river. I've been told on any given day there's two to three hundred people that come through here. It's open all year long now so it's kind of an iconic message to people from this region-this is what a coulee looks like, this what a Driftless Area looks like."

