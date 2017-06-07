Emergency response trains for active shooter at Westby High School

Staff and students from the Westby school district practiced an active shooter scenario with emergency responders from Vernon County Wednesday morning.

It's a situation no one hopes to see... an active shooter in a school filled with hundreds of students and teachers. Without a plan in place, what would already be a tragedy could turn into a disaster.

"It's probably not likely here," said Junior Savannah Kenyon. "It might be possible, so you need to know what to do."

The drill involved law enforcement, EMS and Fire from across Vernon County. All staff from Westby schools participated along with students to practice their plan, a more proactive approach.

"We're an ALICE district," said Superintendent Charles Norton. "It's a version of Run Hide Fight. We actively and proactively engage the situation rather than simply locking down."

That means in some cases identifying the location and appearance of the shooter, allowing some to evacuate while others help barricade, and in an extreme case inundating the shooter.

"I know that's kind of a difficult thing to think about, but it's much better for everyone if we try to contain the shooter rather than just cower in a corner," said Norton.

Until responders arrive, the first line of defense is at school.

"Law enforcement and emergency services will respond, but in those first critical moments [...] it's the teachers and the staff and the students that are the main driving force in saving and reducing injuries and deaths, " said Vernon County Sheriff John Spears.

Westby students and staff practice their ALICE drill twice a year, this however was the first larger scale exercise involving law enforcement and EMS. Following the drill, a debriefing served to evaluate the drill's successes and identify improvements that could be made.

