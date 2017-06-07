Eric Koula requests new trial

The West Salem man serving two life sentences for killing his parents is requesting a new trial.

47-year-old Eric Koula was convicted in the double homicide in 2012 after a month long trial that drew national attention.

MORE: Koula Sentenced To Life In Prison

In 2015, a state appellate court rejected Koula's appeal for a new trial but now, representing himself, Koula is again seeking a new trial. In doing so, he claims a different family member is responsible for the deaths of his parents.

Within the 77 page brief, Koula cites new evidence, saying one of his sister's friends came to him and told him information she believed to be not true. He also claims his trial defense team provided ineffective council and plans to put them on the stand if a new trial is granted.

MORE: Koula's Appeal Rejected By State

The decision will be up to Judge Scott Horne on whether to grant Koula a new trial. However, that could become a timely process.

"A 77 page motion written by a layperson is often more difficult to respond to than one written by a professional," Cheryl Gill, an attorney with Johns, Flaherty & Collins, said. "Laypeople don't typically understand the rules and procedures that are required in doing a legal pleading."