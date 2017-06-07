Architects present preliminary designs for La Crosse Center expansion

On Wednesday night, the La Crosse Center expansion project took another step forward.

The La Crosse Center Board reviewed eight preliminary designs for the $42 million project. Those designs addressed potential ballroom locations and sizes, office space, and seating layouts in the arena.

Although nothing was decided, La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey said the plans got the La Crosse Center Board thinking about different possibilities.

"Pieces of it we've seen already in the preliminary levels, but it gives us a little more solid foundation to look at--square footage, number of people it can accommodate," Fahey said.

He said he hopes the La Crosse Center expansion will allow people to enjoy more of the riverfront.

The board is scheduled to approve a final design by July so that blueprints can be drawn and finalized in time for construction in Spring 2018.

