Adapted bike day helps get everyone on wheels

As we celebrate Bike Week in La Crosse many of us probably take for granted how easy it is to hop on a bike and get pedaling. The La Crosse Area YMCA wants to make biking accessible for everyone.



Carrie Ingish, Inclusion Specialist at the Y, joined us on Daybreak with details on the upcoming Adapted Bike Day.

The RW Houser YMCA location in Onalaska is adding to its programs this summer starting with an adaptive bike demo on Saturday, June 10th. The demo day will allow kids and adults of all abilities the chance to ride these specially made bikes.



There are several available to rent at the Houser Y for 3 to 4 days at a time this summer. Reserving and picking up your bike is easy, there will also be more info on how to purchase a bike of your own.

The day takes place Saturday, June 10th at Miracle Field from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. More information can be found at laxymca.org.