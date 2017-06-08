The Dairy Days of Summer have arrived in Wisconsin-it's June Dairy Month! June Dairy Month is our favorite way to enjoy dairy-licious summer fun. It's an entire 30 days devoted to celebrating all things dairy, an industry which plays an important role in Wisconsin's economy. To start, visit our website at www.dairydaysofsummer.com. Here, you'll find an index of refreshing dairy-filled desserts to keep you cool this month.



Tina Gilbertson, Regional Program Manager, Wisconsin Dairy Council-- Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, joined us on Daybreak with the details.

You can some delicious, homemade treats made with Wisconsin dairy products by attending a June Dairy Month farm breakfast. If you've never been to a June Dairy Month farm breakfast, this is the year to do it. Wisconsin's farm breakfasts are a long-standing tradition where you get to meet dairy farmers, explore barns, and of course-eat lots of good food. Attending June Dairy Month events allows you to meet the farmers and producers who craft all your favorite dairy products-milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and more. At dairy month breakfasts, there are activities for everyone-from kids to grandparents. The first farm breakfast was held in 1970 by a local Jefferson County 4-H Club. More than 150 people attended! It was such a hit that now, tens of thousands of Wisconsinites attend more than 70 farm breakfasts each June.

June Dairy Month celebrates Wisconsin's long dairy history. A few fun dairy facts:

o Wisconsin was officially named "America's Dairyland" in 1930.

o It's called America's Dairyland for good reason-we have more dairy cows per square mile than any other state!

o Wisconsin boasts more than 1 million cows, makes more than 25 billion gallons of milk, and produces more than 3 billion pounds of cheese per year!

o Dairy is indispensable to the Wisconsin economy. The dairy industry fuels the economy at the rate of $80,000 per minute!

No matter where you live in Wisconsin, there are June Dairy Month activities happening across the state. For a full event calendar and our recipe database of dairy desserts, visit www.dairydaysofsummer.com.

RECIPE #1: Berry Ricotta Parfaits

Today, we're going to whip up a round of 5-minute Berry Ricotta Parfaits! These parfaits are a fun switch-up from the usual yogurt parfaits. They're simple to make and fresh-tasting, thanks to the addition of Wisconsin ricotta cheese.

Ricotta is a soft cheese with a milky, slightly sweet flavor. It's endlessly flexible and used in many of our favorite dishes: pasta, lasagna, cheesecake, baked goods and more. We have a new use up our sleeves with these Wisconsin ricotta parfaits. Beating ricotta with heavy cream, vanilla and sugar creates a fluffy, whipped cream-like consistency. It's perfect for layering between juicy red raspberries and crunchy graham cracker crumbs.

What exactly is heavy cream? It's the thick, fat-rich part of milk that rises to the top when milk is fresh and skimmed off. Heavy cream must contain at least 36% milk fat.

A splash of Grand Marnier liqueur adds a boozy, orange-infused kick for the adults.

Don't have raspberries on hand? Blueberries or strawberries are an easy, seasonal swap.

RECIPE #2: Mascarpone Lemon Ice Box Parfaits

We're making the easiest summer dessert-Mascarpone Lemon Ice Box Parfaits! They're an easy and delicious way to cheers to June Dairy Month. The recipe has a great combination of contrasting flavors and textures: crunchy, creamy, tangy and sweet.

This fresh, summery dessert is built in four layers: a base of crushed gingersnap cookies, honey-lemon curd filling, mascarpone whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Our favorite layer is the 5-minute Wisconsin mascarpone whipped cream. Beating REAL whipping cream with soft, slightly sweet mascarpone cheese is a fun way to change-up the usual whipped cream. It makes it thicker with a touch of sweetness.

Wisconsin mascarpone cheese has always been associated with dessert. It's rich, buttery and contains 70 percent milkfat, making it a triple créme cheese. (That means it tastes extra decadent.)

Weekend picnics, neighborhood cookouts or post-dinner desserts-if you're whipping up these pretty parfaits, serve them in Ball jars or vintage mason jars for a stylish touch.