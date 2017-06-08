Frank Lloyd Wright at 150

Times can harm. Time can heal. But one thing's for certain:

“There's nothing like timing,” said Lon Arbegust, president of the A.D. German Warehouse Conservancy.

The timing may be “Wright” for an American icon to finally come home.

Frank Lloyd Wright, born June 8, 1867 in Richland Center, Wisconsin would go on to create some of the most recognizable buildings in the world. At the same time, his ornate personality would put him at odds with the blueprint for living in turn-of-the-20th-century Midwest.

“Richland Center's relationship with Wright is unique,” said Arbegust. “Because of his lifestyle, people didn't care for him.”

Nor did it seem, did they care for his brick and concrete monolith standing sentinel at the corner of Church and Haseltine Streets on the edge of that city's industrial district. Commissioned by local businessman Albert Dell German, construction began in 1917 on the one-of-a-kind piece of Wright's portfolio: a warehouse with space for shops, studios and a restaurant. Intended to be a hub for both commerce and culture, it was built to stand the test of time.

But time is money. Over four years of construction, the intricate detailing scaled up toward the sky, and so too did the cost.

As Margaret Scott put it in her 1984 book, Frank Lloyd Wright's Warehouse in Richland Center, “Like a never changing shadow in the background was the threat of the money running out, a problem for both Mr. German, the Owner, and for Mr. Wright, the designer and general overseer.”

The shadow darkened the dream in 1921—when construction was canceled. It would continue to plague the A.D. German Warehouse through the nearly 100 years that followed.

The Warehouse weathered the ages without a sealed roof, serving its original purpose for some time—at least to an extent.

Arbegust said, “Whenever it would rain, there would be standing water on every floor.”

Clouds appeared to part in the 1970s, when a Chicago architect bought the building with the idea to turn it into a museum. That effort couldn't generate enough money to sustain it.

It then fell into the hands of an eclectic local, Harvey Glanzer, who had the means and money to make it happen, but failed to follow through with much more than a gift shop.

“[That's] pretty much the story of the 1980s,” said Arbegust.

Fast forward to 2014. The A.D. German Warehouse Conservancy, led by Arbegust, took custody of the Wright site that history forgot.

The difference this time, Arbegust said, everything to do with timing.

“Frank Lloyd Wright's fame isn't dissipating, it's probably growing.”

Already having secured both a fundraising professional and architect of record, the Conservancy's launched a $3 million capital campaign.

“Everything's coming together for happenstance, serendipity,” Arbegust said.

It coincides with the newly commissioned Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, putting the Warehouse and the city on the map. Arbegust said the goal is to create a heritage tourism experience in Richland Center, rounded out with other attractions and lodging options.

Making Richland more than just a drive-through between Madison and La Crosse will take some time. But it's worthwhile, said Brent Hanifl with Explore La Crosse, who added that being on the Great River Road is a boost for business.

“The average visitor takes 4-10 days to travel the whole thing,” said Hanifl. “That's a long time you could have someone stop in here, spend the night, visit your local businesses.”

Time will ultimately tell whether the A.D. German Warehouse will become Richland Center's calling card. But for a building that's battled a century of setbacks, and a sesquicentennial specter, Frank Lloyd Wright's diamond in the rough may finally be closer to its time to shine.

As Arbegust put it: “It's the Wright time, yeah.”

-------------------------------------

The A.D. German Warehouse is open for tours the first Saturday and every Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. from May through October. The Conservancy also offers custom tours that can be set up through their website.