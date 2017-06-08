Prosecutors: No merit to 'Making a Murderer' trial request - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Prosecutors: No merit to 'Making a Murderer' trial request

Posted: Updated:
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - -

Prosecutors say there's no merit to a request for a new trial for a Wisconsin man who was the subject of the hit Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

Steven Avery's attorney filed a nearly 1,300-page court document Wednesday asking for a new trial, arguing Avery's conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice later released a statement saying it was confident Avery's motion would be rejected.

Avery was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the 2005 death of photographer Teresa Halbach in northern Wisconsin.

Avery's nephew, Brendan Dassey, told detectives he helped his uncle rape and kill Halbach in the Avery family's salvage yard. A judge overturned Dassey's conviction in August. State attorneys are appealing that decision.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.