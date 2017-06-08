Prosecution case nears end in Castile trial - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Prosecution case nears end in Castile trial

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Prosecutors may wrap up their case Thursday against a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez is accused in the July death of 32-year-old Philando Castile, an elementary school cafeteria worker, during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb.

Castile was licensed to carry a handgun and told Yanez he had one when the officer approached his car. Prosecutors say the officer acted unreasonably in shooting Castile.

Yanez's attorneys argue that his actions were reasonable in the presence of a gun. The officer is expected to testify when the defense presents its case.

