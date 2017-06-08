June 8th is La Crosse area day at Miller Park and La Crosse residents turned out in full force.

Ticket holders met at Valley View Mall and other locations early this morning to board the bus to Milwaukee's Miller Park. Despite the early departure fans lined up with their gear, prepared to tailgate, share good times with friends, and see the brewers continue a strong season

La Crosse resident Erik Kirking describes their excitement, "The brewers are winning this year so I am looking forward to getting back to a game and enjoying myself a little bit," Kirking continues, "The weather said this morning that it was going to be good down there for tailgating so there you go."

Busses left from various locations around the La Crosse area including: Central High School, Valley View Mall, and the South Side La Crosse Shopko.

Former La Crosse mayor John Medinger threw out the first pitch at Thursday's game.