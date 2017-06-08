Community Garden begins to grow in Holmen

The Village of Holmen has partnered with Gundersen to offer healthy food options for everyone in the community.

Nancy Proctor, Village President of Holmen is involved with Rotary Club and said the idea of a garden came to fruition relatively quickly.

She stressed that their mission was to create a space to bring people together and feed the hungry.

"This is free. This is available to the Holmen area people, our goal as a service club along with the Lions is to service our communities and I think that collaborating with Gundersen has certainly brought that to the forefront," said Proctor.

The garden is located near Highway 35 and County Rd. HD just south of Green Mound Cemetery.

Offering a variety of produce like tomatoes, watermelon, squash, onions, green beans, and many other items.

"The Holmen Rotary Club has been together 10 years now and the Lions have been together thirty plus. Fortunately we're friends, we do things together and that's what community is all about," added Proctor.

The garden spans across 3 acres of land, with 1 acre of that currently tilled for planting.

