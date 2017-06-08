Wisconsin State Olympic Games Begin

Wisconsin's Special Olympic state games begin on Friday.

Members of the La Crosse Police Department carried the Olympic torch throughout La Crosse. Their run took them 2.8 miles from Riverside Park over to Black River Beach Neighborhood Center where they had a chance to catch their breath, eat a pancake breakfast, and hear from the athletes themselves.

Athlete Scott Prairie elaborates on their love of the Special Olympics, "I always like going to state to see all the competition for running and all the athletes that compete."

Prairie also spoke on their highlights of competing, "I like to run the 3000 because I like to run a long event, I like longer distance running and I have really good shoes for that."

Opening ceremonies are held on Thursday night, events begin Friday. Good luck to each and every athlete competing this weekend.