Weigent statue in place in Weigent Park

It's been a long process.

Former La Crosse educator Carl Miller began the discussion in 2004. He wanted to raise money for a statue honoring former La Crosse Central teacher, coach and athletic director Walter "Babe" Weigent.

Miller says he wanted all residents to know that Weigent was more than a coach and teacher. He was someone who contributed significantly to the City and believed in the potential of all children. So he went to work.

After 13 years of discussion and raising money, the statue is now in Weigent Park. You'll find it at the corner of 16th and Cass Streets. Created by La Crosse sculptor and artist Mike Martino, the work is designed to show Weigent preparing a player to go into a game. Miller says, it's also designed to show Weigent preparing a young man "for the game of life." Martino says, he learned that Weigent was also known to stand at a corner of the park and wave to passers by. The sculpture is also designed to show that.

The committee working on the project will hold an official dedication ceremony July 7 at 4:30 in the afternoon.