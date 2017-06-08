Lancers sending large contingent to MSHSL State Track

The La Crescent track team is already making history and they have yet to compete at this week's Minnesota state meet.

The Lancers sending a talented group to Hamline University for the two-day meet.

Ten athletes in seven events qualified for State, the most in school history.

On the girls side, a pair of relays made it, as did Maria Lusk in the 100 and Clair Shepardson in both hurdles events.

Shepardson set a school record when she qualified in the 100 hurdles.

"Considering the fact that I accomplished a PR (personal record) in that race and I came across the line and there were two girls in that race that have beaten me in hurdles races, I was like, yes! Not for the fact that I qualified for State, but for the fact that I made it on my PR," Shepardson said

"Obviously, you don't get to that level without having a lot of natural talent. Fortunately, when you have talent that works hard, good things happen. We have a very difficult Section to get through. A couple of our entries had to get through on time standard because they were in third place. So that speaks highly of the level of kid we have on our team right now," said La Crescent head coach Mark Abraham.

On the boys side, Matt Steiger and Zack Emery also qualified for State in the 1600 and 3200.