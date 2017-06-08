Kasten reaches plea agreement for La Crescent stabbing - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Kasten reaches plea agreement for La Crescent stabbing

By Molly Prescott, Evening Producer
CALEDONIA, MN (WXOW) -

An Ettrick man reached a plea agreement for a stabbing in La Crescent last year.

Sean Kasten, 27,  made an appearance in a Houston County courtroom June 8,  facing charges in connection with the stabbing of a woman, her child and his dog last June. 

Police documents say Kasten was in the passenger seat of a car traveling through La Crescent, when he suddenly stabbed the female driver and her three year old daughter as they drove down Juniper Street.

Prosecutors say after stabbing the two people, he then stabbed his own dog who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle. Kasten then stabbed himself causing serious injuries.

Kasten plead guilty to lesser charges in connection with the attack, but his attorney says Kasten suffers from mental health issues. As part of the plea deal, Kasten plead not guilty by mental disease to the more serious charges.

Earlier this year, two counts of attempted murder were dropped by prosecutors.

Kasten is incarcerated at the St. Peter Correctional Treatment Facility in Minnesota.

