Moon Tunes concert series opens for the season

For La Crosse residents, it's a sign summer is in full swing.

Concert series "Moon Tunes" opened in Riverside Park June 8, marking the start of free music from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday nights throughout the summer. Three-time Grammy Award winning Musician Bill Miller performs the first concert each year, and says its a tradition he has no intention of stopping.

"It's the bratwurst, it's the beer it's the Packers," Miller said. "I love La Crosse. I don't think I'll ever love a city as much as this."

Moon Tunes is made possible by the work of the Valley View Rotary, La Crosse Parks and Recreation, SSE Music and a number of other sponsors.

Weather caused problems last year, but the status of each concert, as well as a list of performances, will be posted on Moon Tunes' website.