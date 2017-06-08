Wisconsin wolf population up 6 percent - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin wolf population up 6 percent

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

New data shows Wisconsin's wolf population has grown to around 950 animals.

The figures from Department of Natural Resources monitoring show between 925 and 952 wolves roam the state. That's up about 6 percent from the then-record count of 866 to 897 wolves last winter. The currently population could be higher. Volunteer trackers counted wolves during the winter, when the population reaches its lowest point before pups are born.

Online DNR records show that so far this year there's been 15 confirmed wolf attacks on livestock and one confirmed attack on a hunting dog. The state has paid out $196,397 in wolf damage compensation so far this year. It paid out $200,505 over all of 2016.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.