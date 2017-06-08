Celebration of Summer at Riverfront

Riverfront Incorporated, the group that works to provide quality lives through job skills and work programs for those with disabilities, celebrated in an unique way Thursday.

To usher in summer, the staff allowed Riverfront clients to have a little fun by dancing to a DJ, playing outdoor games and some even had a chance to throw a pie on staff members. The annual event aims to celebrate enable staff and clients to get to know one another better.

"I think a lot of us just truly enjoy being part of this day because then we can just kind of let down relax, enjoy just who each individual as a person," said Denise Lorenz, Volunteer Coordinator for Riverfront. "It's just nice to celebrate with the people that you like to be around."

Following the celebration was a community resource night from 4:30 to 6pm with information on the services Riverfront provides.