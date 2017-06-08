Young minds from around the world at UW-L this weekend

UW-La Crosse's Rec Center will be the hub of young minds over the course of the next four days. It's the site of the 2017 Future Problem Solving Program's International Conference.

Hundreds of kids grade 4-12 from 15 different countries will showcase projects dealing with how to solve issues in their communities and in the world. Each team chose their topic, researched and developed their solution and now have a chance to share that in a competition. Judges will evaluate each project over the course of the weekend.

"These are our kids that are going to be our leaders," said Cheryl Whitesitt, Executive Director of the Future Problem Solving Program in Minnesota. "These are the kids that are going to come up with new and innovative ideas, ideas we never thought about doing. They're going to look at things differently, they're going to really make a change in our future. They're already doing that."

Friday June 9th, members of the community are welcome to attend starting at 7:30pm and see each project students have been working on. The conference concludes on Sunday.

