La Crosse Area Day celebrates 20 years

More than 1,000 Brewers fans from the La Crosse area enjoyed some baseball on Thursday afternoon. The game marked the 20th Annual La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park.

Sixteen buses filled with Brewers fans made their way to Milwaukee early Thursday morning.

"The ones that I've been to, this is probably the best weather-wise," said Brad Quarberg, resident of La Crosse. "Very sunny, no humidity, lots of fun."

Quarberg has made the trip to Miller Park for the event for the last 19 years.

"I can remember back to County Stadium when we had to worry about whether it was going to rain or not so we would have a game or not," Quarberg said. "I can remember sitting along the interstate--the side of the interstate--because we didn't have any money to buy a tent."

Although many aspects of La Crosse Area Day have changed, some have stayed the same. Every year, somebody from the La Crosse area is chosen to throw the first pitch. This year, in honor of the 20th anniversary, former La Crosse Mayor John Medinger threw the first pitch. Medinger also threw the first pitch at the first La Crosse Area Day.

"I was approached about a month ago by the committee and they said, 'Well, it's the 20th anniversary. You threw it out the first time,'" said Medinger. "And the committee asked me if I would do it on the 20th anniversary. How could you say no to that? It is a great thrill and a great honor."

This year, Medinger prepared for his moment on the mound.

"I'm 69-years-old now, and I'm not 49 like the last time I threw out the pitch, so the arm's a little sore," Medinger said. "I'm a little beat up, but I did practice a little bit. I had the privilege of throwing out a ball at the Loggers opening day this year, so that was a good warm up for me."

The Coulee Chordsman sang the National Anthem, and 5-year-old Anna Hoch started the game with, "Let's play ball!" The Brewers recognized two decades of partnership with La Crosse by presenting a custom framed jersey with La Crosse embroidered on it with the number 20.

"Even though we're a larger community, we do a lot of small community things," Quarberg said. "So, it's a great opportunity just to be proud to be from the La Crosse area."

Organizers said La Crosse Area Day grows every year. They are already looking ahead to continuing the annual event next summer.