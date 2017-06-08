Blair-Taylor dominant, heading to Div. 5 title game

The Blair-Taylor bats were on fire Thursday night in an 11-0 win (6 innings) over Wausaukee in a Division 5 WIAA State semifinal.

The Wildcats pounded out 13 hits and scored in every inning.

Lauren Steien led the way with three hits and four runs batted in.

Katrina Keller had two hits and two runs batted in as well.

Cierra Curran reached base four times and scored three runs to help lead the offensive onslaught in Blair-Taylor's first ever state tournament game.

"Did you expect that tonight? No, not like that. I thought we'd show some nerves and be a little rattled. I didn't expect my girls to go out and score in every inning and just come up with the big hits themselves. I mean we had more extra base hits tonight than we had in three weeks," said head coach Greg Bratina.

"This is one of the best offensive games we've had all year. It's just a really good feeling to know we did that," said Steien, who was also the winning pitcher, tossing six shutout innings.

"It feels amazing. I barely have any words to say right now. Us as a team, we're really excited," said Curran.

Blair-Taylor will play McDonell Central in the Division 5 championship game Saturday morning at 8 AM at Goodman Diamond.