City council votes to lower speed limit on Losey Boulevard

The La Crosse city Council voted 9-2 on Thursday night to lower the speed limit on Losey Boulevard.

The change is designed to make the road safer as well as the area more livable for those living near and along the road. The vote means the speed limit will be lowered from 30 mph to 25 mph.

We'll have reaction to the vote during our newscasts Friday.