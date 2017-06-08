City council votes to lower speed limit on Losey Boulevard - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

City council votes to lower speed limit on Losey Boulevard

Posted: Updated:
By Jimmy Kruckow, MMJ
Connect
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

The La Crosse city Council voted 9-2 on Thursday night to lower the speed limit on Losey Boulevard.

The change is designed to make the road safer as well as the area more livable for those living near and along the road. The vote means the speed limit will be lowered from 30 mph to 25 mph.

MORE: Residents Say Lower Speed Limit Won't Fix The Problem

We'll have reaction to the vote during our newscasts Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.