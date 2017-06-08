Thursday's local scores

HS Softball---WIAA Div. 5 Semifinals

Blair-Taylor 11, Wausaukee 0 F/6...B-T scores in every inning. L. Steien was the winning pitcher and had three hits and 4 RBI's. B-T will play McDonell Central Saturday at 8 AM for the Division 5 state title

Girls Soccer---WIAA Div. 4 Sectional Semifinals

Northland Pines 0, Aquinas 7...Aquinas will play Wrightstown Saturday at 7 PM at Wisconsin Rapids with a trip to State on the line.

Northwoods League

La Crosse 0, St. Cloud 3....Loggers fall to 2-8