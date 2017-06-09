Copy-Bow angler lands Minnesota's largest invasive carp

Bow angler lands Minnesota's largest invasive carp - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) - A bow angler has landed the largest invasive carp ever recorded in Minnesota.

The Department of Natural Resources says the bighead carp was caught Sunday in a private gravel pit near Redwood Falls. The fish measured 47.5 inches long and weighed 61.7 pounds.

Invasive fish coordinator Nick Frohnauer calls the capture "somewhat alarming" given the carp's size and location. The carp was captured about 80 miles upstream from the only other bighead carp captured in the Minnesota River.

The DNR says the fish likely entered the gravel pit during high water. The pit is in the Minnesota River flood plain.

Invasive carp have been progressing upstream since escaping into the Mississippi River in the 1970s. The large fish compete with native species and pose a threat to rivers and lakes.

