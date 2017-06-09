Copy-Republican senator: No consensus on tolling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican co-chair of the Legislature's budget-writing committee says there is no consensus among GOP senators about whether to push for tolls on Wisconsin's interstates.

Sen. Alberta Darling said Thursday that senators talked about tolling during a closed-door meeting, but did not accept it as a strategy for solving Wisconsin's budget. She says senators are working to roll back the personal property tax.

Republicans in the Senate and Assembly are trying to agree on a spending plan that Gov. Scott Walker will sign.

Darling also says it's too early for the Senate to consider passing its own budget, an unprecedented move when the same party controls both houses of the Legislature.

She says progress is being made and she's optimistic Republicans will reach a deal close to the June 30 deadline.

