Making "Messaging Bots" work for your business

It's a social media trend local business owners might want to take advantage of. You can learn how to use social "Messaging Bots" at a meeting on Tuesday, June 13.

Crystal Layland said, "Messenger bots are a new marketing tool that sends out messages and responds to your audience immediately and through Facebook Messenger. You can create sequences to learn more about your audience and also provide value to them by sharing helpful information that they are searching for."

The meeting takes place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at Cabin Coffee North on Highway 16 in La Crosse. For more, check out the video. To register and learn more, visit Layland's website, crystallayland.com.