Artspire ready for return

The 4th annual two-day arts festival will kick off on Friday, June 9 with a city-wide pow-wow. Admission will be free once again and the event will run longer into the night on Saturday this year with a new "Happy Hour" that extends the festival into the downtown area.

"People will go into La Crosse, into downtown, stores are going to be open, and restaurants are going to do all kinds of special things during that 5-7 time, and then, everyone is invited back while we set up the main stage, and we will have Cloud Cult come back," said committee member Eva Marie Restel.

In addition to an expanded demonstration area, four stages and more than 60 vendors will comprise this year's event.

"We're really excited, one of our stages is going to be on the river, so it's the Riverwalk Stage," Restel said. "Thanks to the community theatre and the Weber Center. It's on the backside of our--right on the start of our river walk."

Another new feature this year will be the unveiling of "The People's Flag of La Crosse" which will supplement--not replace--La Crosse's official city flag. Those interested in submitting a design for the flag can go to the website peoplesflagoflacrosse.com. The deadline to submit an entry is March 27.

More information about Artspire and a full schedule of events can be found on The Pump House website.