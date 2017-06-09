Medical College of Wisconsin receives $38M gift for training

The Medical College of Wisconsin has received a nearly $38 million gift to create an institute to develop new models for training medical students.

The gift announced Thursday comes from the family of Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern and the Kern Family Foundation. It is the largest philanthropic gift in the school's history.

The gift will establish the Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Institute for the Transformation of Medical Education which will be known as the Kern Institute.

As part of the initiative, the Medical College and six other medical schools will establish the National Transformation Network.

The gift is the most recent in a series of large donations from the Kern family and their foundation.