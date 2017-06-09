Crescent Printing Golf Outing has new name, different date

Some changes have come to a well-known golf tournament benefiting the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Formerly known as the Crescent Printing Golf outing is now named in memory of Scott Bjorge.



The event, originally scheduled for June 7, also has a change of date and is coming up next Wednesday.



Roger Bjorge of Crescent Printing said they've been doing it now for, he thinks, 24 years. He said they raised $500 the first year and then last year gave them a check for at least $13,600 and all together after this year they should be close to $200,000 raised.

The 9 hole tournament is at Cedar Creek golf course with a dinner and auction as well. To register head to their website. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, helping local kids in need of a variety of medical treatment.

The Golf Classic team may be reached at golf@cpcprintpromo.com or by calling 608.781.1050.