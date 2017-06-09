Walker sales tax holiday could be $5 benefit - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Walker sales tax holiday could be $5 benefit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Gov. Scott Walker's proposed sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping could return as little as $5 to the average Wisconsin shopper.

That's according to an analysis of the proposal by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. That assumes that all eligible households in the state take advantage of the tax break. If only homes with children take part, the average tax cut would be $17.

The tax cut idea is included in Walker's budget proposal. The Legislature's budget-writing committee has yet to vote on the idea.

Tax cut holidays are in effect in 17 other states. Supporters say they help generate sales and help businesses, but opponents say they simply change the timing of purchases that would have otherwise happened.

Walker's proposal would cost $17 million a year.

