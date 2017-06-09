Want a photo with Trump and Walker? Got $10,000? - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Want a photo with Trump and Walker? Got $10,000?

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Want a picture with President Donald Trump and Gov. Scott Walker?

Be prepared to fork over $10,000.

That's how much a picture costs with Walker and Trump at a Wisconsin fundraiser on Tuesday. An invitation to the fundraiser obtained Friday by The Associated Press indicates that a VIP photo, host reception and preferred seating runs $20,000.

Just getting in the door is a cool $1,000. Access to a reception and preferred seating is double that at $2,000.

The fundraiser's location is being kept secret. The invitation says it will be provided only after the person RSVP's.

Walker is preparing to run for a third term next year.

Walker has said Trump is expected to add other public events to the stop, but none have been announced.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

