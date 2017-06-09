Want a photo with Trump and Walker? Got $10,000?

Want a picture with President Donald Trump and Gov. Scott Walker?

Be prepared to fork over $10,000.

That's how much a picture costs with Walker and Trump at a Wisconsin fundraiser on Tuesday. An invitation to the fundraiser obtained Friday by The Associated Press indicates that a VIP photo, host reception and preferred seating runs $20,000.

Just getting in the door is a cool $1,000. Access to a reception and preferred seating is double that at $2,000.

The fundraiser's location is being kept secret. The invitation says it will be provided only after the person RSVP's.

Walker is preparing to run for a third term next year.

Walker has said Trump is expected to add other public events to the stop, but none have been announced.

