From Loggers to MLB: preparing players for the next step

Former Logger and current Milwaukee Brewer Eric Thames at bat at Miller Park. He hit his 16th home run of the season.

For 24 years, the Northwoods League has prepared collegiate baseball players for the Majors. One former La Crosse Logger has been getting attention for his performance with the Milwaukee Brewers this season.

Less than 1% of all baseball players make it into Major League Baseball. The La Crosse Loggers have sent 13 players, including Eric Thames, to the big leagues.

A current Milwaukee Brewers First Baseman and Outfielder, Thames started his baseball career in La Crosse.

"I remember my coach telling me I was going to La Crosse in the Northwoods League, and I was like, 'I've never even heard of La Crosse. I don't even know what the Northwoods League is,'" Thames said.

Playing with Loggers in 2007 prepared him to take the next step.

"He never put a bat down," said Chris Goodell, General Manager of the La Crosse Loggers. "He would never put a bat down. He constantly wanted to hit and take swings, and he was never satisfied."

Goodell said it is rewarding to watch the players grow and help them achieve their dreams.

"We get them when they're 18, 19, 20-years-old, and they're still obviously, in the development stages," Goodell said. "So, you get a lot of the ups and downs. But, we get to be a part of--even if it's one year for some of them, a lot of them--we get to be part of their careers."

He remembers seeing potential in Thames more than a decade ago.

"It was a guy that we could certainly see going a long way," Goodell said.

Thames was raised in California, but after his time with the Loggers, he knew he had to make his way back to Wisconsin.

"The fans were so nice out there, and that's a big reason why I signed with Milwaukee," Thames said. "I know the fans here love their baseball. They're very loving, and they just love ball."

Thames continues to help push the Brewers to the top while proudly displaying a bobblehead from his time as a Logger.

"We're in first place. We're contenders. We're battling," Thames said.

"He's been a great part of the team for sure, and had a great first month," said Craig Counsell, Manager of the Milwaukee Brewers. "Made a big splash in Major League Baseball all after being gone for a couple of years. We're happy to have him."

Goodell said the Northwoods League gives baseball players a taste of life in the Minor and Major Leagues. That experience acts as an internship to prepare young men for those next steps both mentally and physically.

Goodell expects to see the number of former Loggers in the big league to grow next week. The MLB Drafts are June 12-14.

