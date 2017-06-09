Lane closures near Hokah over the weekend

Construction season is well underway and now many in Houston County can expect another project over the next month on Highway 44. MnDOT said starting June 9th, be aware of lane closures.

Two major projects are already underway on the Minnesota side of the river and now in addition to the Highway 14/61 and Highway 16 projects, motorists can expect a few more delays near Hokah.

"The process right now is they are milling it off so they will be scraping that off today and I think maybe even tomorrow," said MnDOT Public Affairs Coordinator Mike Dougherty.

A 1 mile stretch in Hokah will experience lane closures while roads are milled and resurfaced. However, MnDOT says those closures may only last the weekend.

"It's a pretty quick process to get that pavement down," Dougherty said. "It might be some minor delays for folks, but it should be just this short period of time now."

During any construction, those in law enforcement are asking motorists to be patient and safe while driving through these sites.

"Be attentive to what's going on around you when you're entering work zones," said Chief Doug Stavenau of La Crescent Police. "Slow down for the work zones and never enter a barricaded roadway or some area that is being marked off for no travel."

Law enforcement said having patience is key for safety of motorists and for those working on the construction.

"Just keep in mind that those people have family and friends too," said Chief Stavenau. "They're out there making a living just as anybody else is and [we ask] that you respect their space and keep them safe on the roadway."

Mn-DOT offers services that provide email updates on specific projects like Hwy 44 and road conditions. They recommend using those resources while planning any road trips.