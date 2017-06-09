One more step towards a state title for Blair-Taylor

Hard to find a team that made a better first impression at State then Blair-Taylor.

In their first ever game on the big stage the Wildcats blew out Wausaukee, 11-0 in six innings.

Getting ten-run ruled to end a game is rare at State.

But the Wildcats were relentless.

They scored in every inning while pounding out 13 hits.

It's a team that doesn't have a senior in their line-up, but they played with the poise of upperclassmen.

Now it's on to Saturday's state title game.

"Unbelievable. Unbelievable. You saw the sea of blue out there, the support they're throwing us out here. It's just a great feeling. I've waited a long time and didn't know if I'd get here. I've had some really good teams that I thought should have made it here. For this team to do it and for the support we've been given from the community, it's just unbelievable," said head coach Greg Bratina.

"It feels great right now. But I know going into it it's just going to feel another game. We play like we have been all year I think we'll be fine. It'll be great," said pitcher Lauren Steien.

Saturday's Division 5 Championship against McDonell Central starts at 8 AM at Goodman Diamond in Madison.