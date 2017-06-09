Woman shot during burglary headed to prison

An Onalaska woman who was shown on surveillance video being shot during a burglary is going to prison.

Judge Scott Horne sentenced Amy L. Zielke to 4.5 years in prison for the break-in of Gibbons Auto Service last October.

Zielke was convicted on the burglary charge in March after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Last year, owner David Gibbons, who lives above the business, told investigators that he came downstairs after hearing noises.

After telling his wife to call 9-1-1, he confronted Zielke, who he believed was acting in a threatening manner.

He ended up firing one shot which struck her in the leg.

Part of her plea deal calls for her to serve her prison sentence concurrently with several other burglaries in La Crosse and Trempealeau counties.