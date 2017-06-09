Winhawks win State title

The Winona Winhawks captured the Class AAA state softball title Friday with a 9-2 win over Hermantown as Caswell Park in Mankato.

Ashton Hoeppner struck out 14 to lead the way for the Winhawks.

Winona scored three times in the the top of the second inning to grab the lead for good.

Then in the seventh, Rhiannon Reinardy and Alaina Lofgren each had two-run singles to cap it off.

It's the first ever state softball title for Winona.