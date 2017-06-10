Dead deer duties: complications lie behind who is in charge of keeping our roads clear from roadkill

It's roadkill season, so it's not surprising this time of year logs the most car vs deer crashes on the roads here in Wisconsin, evidence which can be seen by all the carcasses on the side of the road.

The sheer number though has people complaining, begging the question with which state agency should be cleaning them up.

Wisconsin's Highway Department says clean up duty rests with the DNR. Highway staff log all the roadkill reports, before sending that information to a company hired by the DNR to clean up the roadsides.

The DNR says once the clean up company is notified they have up to three days to get deer off the road, unfortunately officials say it's not always that simple.

Jon Johnson the Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner says that it comes down to accountability.

"Compliance is a big issue, a lot of the deer aren't getting picked up. That becomes frustrating for the residents and ourselves because they think that we're the ones picking them up when it's really not a contract that we have authority over at all."

A proposed change within the state budget could shift the clean up responsibility from the DNR to the DOT, which would mean the duties would be designated to county departments, instead of the state ones.

