Key lawmaker indicates tolling option could break state budget impasse

MADISON (WKOW) -- A key Republican lawmaker believes road tolling could be the key to speeding up work on the stalled 2017-19 state budget.

But where those tolls would be placed is concerning for some.

Beloit building contractor Aaron Nilson knows a lot about roofs and roads, with he and his Aurum Contracting crews paying tolls every day to do work in Illinois.

"I actually enjoy traveling in Wisconsin without paying tolls," said Nilson, who says his workload is 50/50 between the two states.

But that toll-free travel could be coming to an end.

Governor Walker and Republican lawmakers are looking at establishing a system of tolls to help whittle away at the state's future transportation funding deficit.

Within just a few years, 25 cents on every transportation dollar spent will go to pay debt on borrowing.

The Governor wants to limit tolling to border areas, which means Nilson could be paying at a higher rate than other state residents.

"And I know at the end of the day it's something that directly affects the transportation industry - the trucking industry in particular. At the end of the day, we pay the price as consumers - cost of goods going up and so forth," said Nilson.

But one of the co-chairs of the state's budget committee cautions that Governor Walker's plan may not work.

"I'm not sure if it's actually legal under the federal guidelines to only do it at the borders," said Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette). "I'll also say it might need to be a little bit more broader-based to deliver on the needs that we have in our state."

But Rep. Nygren said if a solid plan can be developed for future tolling, it may lead Assembly Republicans to concede to more road borrowing for the next two years - which could break the current transportation budget impasse.

"It could. I'm not necessarily saying that's the answer, but it could at least give us a sense of comfort that we're heading in the right direction," said Rep. Nygren. "We're addressing that revenue side of the equation, not just the spending side of the equation."

To put tolls in Wisconsin, the state would need approval from the federal government.

Rep. Nygren said state leaders need to seek that approval as soon as possible.