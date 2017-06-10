Blair-Taylor settles for silver after sloppy D5 title game

A promising start ended in disappointment for the Blair-Taylor softball team Saturday at the WIAA state softball tournament.

After taking a 3-0 lead after three innings, the Wildcats (24-4) committed eight errors and allowed eight runs to Chippewa Falls-McDonell Central in a 8-3 loss in the WIAA Division 5 Championship.

Blair-Taylor settles for silver in its first-ever appearance at the state tournament.

After pounding out 13 hits in a 11-0 win over Wausaukee on Thursday in the semifinals, the Wildcats took an early lead Saturday on a Lauren Steien 2-run double in the opening inning. Blair-Taylor added another run in the third inning on a bases-loaded walk by Danyelle Waldera to make it 3-0.

The turning point came in the fourth. McDonell Central (22-4) scored two unearned runs on four Wildcats errors to close within 3-2.

In the sixth, a pair of errors allowed the Macks to tie the game 3-3 before Abby Opsal delivered the go-ahead 2-run single to make it 5-3.

McDonell Central added three more runs in the seventh for the game's final runs.

Blair-Taylor will return its entire lineup next season.