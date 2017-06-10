Blair-Taylor settles for silver after sloppy D5 title game - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Blair-Taylor settles for silver after sloppy D5 title game

Posted: Updated:
Madison, WI (WXOW) - -

A promising start ended in disappointment for the Blair-Taylor softball team Saturday at the WIAA state softball tournament.

After taking a 3-0 lead after three innings, the Wildcats (24-4) committed eight errors and allowed eight runs to Chippewa Falls-McDonell Central in a 8-3 loss in the WIAA Division 5 Championship.

Blair-Taylor settles for silver in its first-ever appearance at the state tournament.

After pounding out 13 hits in a 11-0 win over Wausaukee on Thursday in the semifinals, the Wildcats took an early lead Saturday on a Lauren Steien 2-run double in the opening inning. Blair-Taylor added another run in the third inning on a bases-loaded walk by Danyelle Waldera to make it 3-0.

The turning point came in the fourth. McDonell Central (22-4) scored two unearned runs on four Wildcats errors to close within 3-2.

In the sixth, a pair of errors allowed the Macks to tie the game 3-3 before Abby Opsal delivered the go-ahead 2-run single to make it 5-3.

McDonell Central added three more runs in the seventh for the game's final runs.

Blair-Taylor will return its entire lineup next season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.