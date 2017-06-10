MISSING: 8-year-old Marathon County boy believed to be in danger

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old boy last seen in Marathon County.

Officials said Jaiden Hunt is believed to be with his dad, 35-year-old Jamie Christopher Hunt who is armed. According to the amber alert website, Jamie is believed to be armed with a machete and under the influence of meth.

He was last seen in the township of Knowlton Saturday. The 8-year-old is described as white with brown hair, blue eyes, 4' tall and 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and silver or white shorts.

Jamie is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, 5'9" and 150 pounds. Authorities said he has a thin beard and goatee, a star tattoo on his left shoulder.

Jamie is driving a purple Chrysler town & country van with the license plate 139YNU

The Wood County Dispatch Center said the mini van was possibly last seen in the city of Wisconsin Rapids in the area of 17th Avenue North.

If you have any information you're being asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff's Department at 715-261-1200.