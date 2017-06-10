Young Eagles Program Instills a Love for Aviation

Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapter 307, an area organization, gave kids the chance to soar through the sky Saturday morning free of charge.

EAA chapter 307 held it's Young Eagles aviation event at the civil air patrol hangar of the La Crosse airport. Anyone age 8 to 17 years old have the chance to climb in an airplane and go up for a ride. Once safely on the ground lucky riders can snag a picture with the generous EAA members who volunteer their aircraft and time.

Flight coordinators like Nancy Boehm stress the importance of the flying experience, "I think it's something different, an opportunity for kids to experience something new since most families aren't involved in aviation" Boehm continues, "It's important to our local chapter to give those experiences, for students to know that these opportunities both for future occupations and careers exist, something different to do."

The Young Eagles fly on the second Saturday of every month until October.

For more information visit the Young Eagles website.