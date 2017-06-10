Fishability Provides a Valuable Fishing Experience

Individuals who may not otherwise get the chance to take part in one of Wisconsin's hallowed past times did just that this morning thanks to the Genoa Fish Hatchery.

Organized by the Genoa Lions Club, the Fishability event provides an opportunity for people with challenges that restrict their outdoor experiences to enjoy a morning of fishing. Participants had the chance to catch up to four fish and learn how to de-hook and clean them properly.



The Stoddard fire department also took part in the event, busy helping the new anglers reel in their fishy friends.



Organizers of the event believe everyone should be able to experience nature "We are always looking for events where we can impact children's lives and get them out enjoying nature and enjoying the resources that we have here around us" Describes Assistant Hatchery Manager Angela Baran-Dagendesh, "So when we were approached by the Lions Club, they came up with the idea, we immediately were very happy to get involved with it."

This is the fifth Fishability event in Genoa, with more expected to come in the future.

For more information on Fishability, visit this website.