Hot temperatures and strong winds at Artspire

The weather on Saturday made life difficult for more than 60 vendors showcasing their art at the 4th Annual Artspire.

Artspire features local artists. One of those artists is Bill Zierke, owner of Bee Zee Original Acrylics in Onalaska. This is the second year he has brought work to display at the art festival. He said the turnout is good considering the weather. Aside from the high temperatures, he said the vendors struggled to hang on to their work in the wind.

"This is not good, but last year it was about 99, and it was humid," Zierke said. "And, I think it was terrible last year. So, I think maybe they better change the date next time."

Zierke said he enjoys attending Artspire. He noted that it continues to grow every year, bringing the community together.

On Saturday night, Artspire will continue with live music, food, and drinks until 10 pm.