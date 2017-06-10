Capes4Kids turns children into superheroes

Volunteers gathered on Saturday afternoon to sew superhero capes for a good cause.

Capes4Kids started in November 2016 with support from Wesley United Methodist Church in La Crosse. Volunteers sew capes and deliver them to the Pediatric Unit at Gundersen Health System. The free capes are given to kids fighting chronic illness.

Co-founder Heather Talbot said Capes4Kids hopes to put a smile on the faces of families going through hard times.

"Sometimes, when you get into the very real world of injections and different diagnoses and different procedures and rhythms and routines, they can get robbed of some of that imaginative play time," Talbot said. "And so, to take that into the hospitals in a safe, hypoallergenic type way, we can meet all of the guidelines, but we can still infuse those hospital rooms with some of that imaginative play."

Those who were not at the sewing event can get cape take-home kits. Kits come with materials for two capes along with directions. Anyone sewing capes at home can contact Heather when they are ready for pick-up.

The next cape delivery is scheduled for July.