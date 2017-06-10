Staying safe in the summer heat

With summer heating up, taking the necessary precautions to stay safe becomes critical.

Selena Xiong and her friends are visiting La Crosse this weekend from California. They heard about Wisconsin's cold winters, and they did not dress for this weekend's heat.

"I thought it would be really cold, and then, I brought this huge poofy jacket, and now, and I don't know what to do with it," Xiong said.

The heat poses health risks like dehydration. Officials warn people to drink more than the recommended eight glasses of water each day.

"Because you're in hotter temperatures, so you're going to be sweating, and your body is going to be using that liquid to keep you cool," said Kent Stein, Operations Manager at Tri-State Ambulance.

It is also important to always wear sunscreen outdoors.

"That applies to the young, the old, the middle-aged--anybody," Stein said. "It helps you in the short term from getting sunburn, and it helps preserve your skin integrity in the long term and cuts down instances of skin cancer."

Some people cool off at the beach while others enjoyed ice cream from The Pearl. Many people decided to stay indoors.

"We've been trying to escape in all of these stores," Xiong said. "The AC is amazing."

Ace Hardware in La Crosse has seen a high demand for fans and air conditioning units.

"Especially this weekend," said Brian Palmer, Floor Associate at Ace Hardware. "Yesterday people were talking about the warmer temperatures coming. We're seeing an up beat in the sales of all of those items right now."

Palmer said there is something for everyone, as shelves are stocked with items of all prices.

"They can come to Ace," Palmer said. "We can help them out."

This is the beginning of what is expected to be a hot Wisconsin summer. Xiong and her friends look forward to going home to California where it is 75 and sunny.

As the heat and humidity continue, Stein reminds people to be aware of how they feel. He said the heat can quickly change a person's mental and physical state.