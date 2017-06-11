Blugolds blank Wrightstown, head back to state

Nora Reuteman scored a pair of goals in the final nine minutes and the La Crosse Aquinas girls soccer team won its third straight sectional championship with a 2-0 win over Wrightstown on Saturday.

The Blugolds (20-3) will face Brookfield Academy on Thursday in the WIAA Division 4 semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Aquinas has reached the state championship game the last two seasons, winning the title in 2015.

"This was our goal since last year when it didn't turn out the way we wanted it to," junior forward Nora Reuteman said. "This year we've just been fighting and practicing and giving it our all and it finally paid off."

Reuteman scored in the 82nd minute to give Aquinas a 1-0 lead. She struck again in the 84th minute.

Prior to that, it was a defensive struggle leaning in favor of Wrightstown.

"We had to battle that first half," head coach James Lockley said. "Second half I said to the girls 'we have to play our game.' You can't adjust to what's going on. Adjust to the occasion, play our game. After all, it's worked for us all year."

Lockley said the first goal helped his girls relax, especially with the level of confidence the team has in its defense and goalie Sydney Ion, who recorded her fourth shutout of the postseason.

"I knew that a goal would take the sting out of them a little bit," he said.