Kahle delivers in 8th to snap Loggers' streak

Nicholas Kahle drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the La Crosse Loggers snapped a 3-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over Rochester on Saturday.

Kahle homered in the sixth inning before hitting a sharp ground ball to second in the eighth, scoring Nick Schranck. He finished 2 for 3 with 3 RBI as La Crosse (3-9) won for the second time in five games.

Rochester took an early 3-run lead after hitting a pair of home runs in the fourth.

Behind Kahle, the Loggers responded with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Taylor Sanagorski's 2-run home run gave La Crosse a brief 4-3 lead.

The Loggers will host Thunder Bay on Sunday at Copeland Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.